Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.