Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,986 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,971.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

BE stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.