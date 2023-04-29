Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 6,735 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

