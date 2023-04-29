Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

