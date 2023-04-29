Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 368 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

FDX opened at $227.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

