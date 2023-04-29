Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.97. Barclays shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 3,060,956 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

