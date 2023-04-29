Barclays Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 250,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,945,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 284,696 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 86,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,479,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

