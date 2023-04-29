Barclays Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

