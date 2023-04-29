Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

BSE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Base Resources Price Performance

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of £125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 0.84. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 21 ($0.26).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

