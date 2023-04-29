Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Wednesday.

BSE stock opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.86.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

