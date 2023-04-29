Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Receives Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities raised Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.64.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$648.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7827427 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

