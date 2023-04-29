BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
BCE Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BCE opened at C$65.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.53.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
