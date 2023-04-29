Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
BEAM opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beam Therapeutics Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.