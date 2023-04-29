Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Up to $33.04

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $39.24. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 7,863 shares changing hands.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

