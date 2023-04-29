Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 525,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,515,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Beyond Meat by 22.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,337 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 90.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Beyond Meat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Beyond Meat by 218.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

