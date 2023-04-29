Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $346.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.81.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.74. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $69,934,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

