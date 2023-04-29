BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.04 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

