Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.