BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Trading Up 1.3 %

BL opened at $55.71 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.