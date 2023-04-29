Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

