BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$26.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.27.

Insider Activity

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.1501976 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.