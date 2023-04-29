Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 3,461 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

