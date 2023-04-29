Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

