Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.30 billion.
