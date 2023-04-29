Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $44.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

BFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

