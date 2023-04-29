Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

