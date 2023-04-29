Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 22,254 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.8 %

ON stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

