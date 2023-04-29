Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 280 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,007.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,091.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $819.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $803.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

