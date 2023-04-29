Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 4,036 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after buying an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

