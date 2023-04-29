Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,811 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.42 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

