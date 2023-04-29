Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 98 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

