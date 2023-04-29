Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

