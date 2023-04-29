Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $240.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.66. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.