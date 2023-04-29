Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.