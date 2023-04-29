Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Post worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post Stock Performance

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $90.49 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.