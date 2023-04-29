Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

