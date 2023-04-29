Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

