Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

