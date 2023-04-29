Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $459.42 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

