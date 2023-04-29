Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Invesco by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Insider Activity at Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

