Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 192 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,507,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $479.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.20. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $492.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.08.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

