Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 600 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 55,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $260.89 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $358.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

