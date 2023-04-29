Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 642 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 136,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,836,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

