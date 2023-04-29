Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.95-$2.03 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRX opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 720,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

