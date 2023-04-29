Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $32.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $358,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,067 shares of company stock valued at $613,365. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.51. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

