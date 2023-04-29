Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $21.60

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

