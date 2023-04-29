Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $21.60

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
