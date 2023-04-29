Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price at $12.08

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $470.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.