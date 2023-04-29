Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT at $19.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.22. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

