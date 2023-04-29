Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $1,057.40

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

CABGY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

