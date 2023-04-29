Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$9.73

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.89.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7724359 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -65.12%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

